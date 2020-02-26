VNOTphotoalbum022220a
PHOTO BY PRION PHOTOGRAPHY
Due to an editor error, Prion was not given credit for this photo. Venice Sertoma Club President Bill Rhodes (right) presents the Outstanding Citizen Award to Cafe Venice owner Kay Kropac. The award is given to deserving members of the community who are not members of the club. Kropak was recognized for her fundraising series of celebrity bartenders taking place over the summer months. The events raised about $18,000 for nonprofits in the community.
VNOTphotoalbum022220aa
PHOTO BY JUDY HARAN
Rabbi Ben Shull visits with volunteers selling rickets last Sunday at the Jewish Food Festival at the Jewish Congregation of Venoce on Auburn Road, Venice.
VNOTphotoalbum022220b
PHOTO BY JUDY HARAN
Biggest bargain at last Sunday’s Jewish Food Festival at the Jewish Congregation of Venice was the opportunity to pinch these cute little cheeks for just $1 per pinch.
VNOTphotoalbum022220C
PHOTO PROVIDED BY VEE GARRY CIULLI
The Fashion Show Committee of Epiphany Cathedral Council of Catholic Women has been planning their biggest event of the year. “Down Island Way “ is the theme this year featuring fashionable apparel from the Island Way Boutique on Miami Avenue on Wednesday,March 25th at Plantation Country Club . $40 tickets available by calling Emily Sarnecke at 488-6983.
VNOTphotoalbum022220d
PHOTO PROVIDED BY JOHN R. BRANDON JR.
Worshipful Lou Ortt, displays the Traveling Gavel in Venice Lodge No. 301, Free and Accepted Masons, after acquiring it from Englewood Lodge No. 360. The gavel is used to promote friendship and cooperation between masonic lodges and is displayed in the east of the lodge that holds it.
VNOTphotoalbum022220e
PHOTO PROVIDED BY JOHN R. BRANDON JR.
Rite Worshipful Roger Craig received his 60 year pin and certificate for his sixty years of dedication and service to Venice Masonic Lodge No. 301. Free and Accepted Masons. Pictured left to right: Worshipful Master John R. Brandon Jr, Rite Worshipful Roger Craig and Rite Worshipful John Wermann.
VNOTphotoalbum022220f
PHOTO PROVIDED BY ANN PFLUG
Some Venetian Falls residents proudly show off their lighthouse paintings, created at a Wine and Paint Party. From left, back row: Gail Quam, Kristine Sperry, Faye MacFarlane, Anne Pflug, instructor, Johanna Giordano, Elaine Haddad, Tom McAuliffe and Jeanne Putnam. In ffront row, from left, Joanne Dillon, Loretta Brindell and Sue Pulford.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.