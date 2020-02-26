VNOTphotoalbum022220a

PHOTO BY PRION PHOTOGRAPHY

Due to an editor error, Prion was not given credit for this photo. Venice Sertoma Club President Bill Rhodes (right) presents the Outstanding Citizen Award to Cafe Venice owner Kay Kropac. The award is given to deserving members of the community who are not members of the club. Kropak was recognized for her fundraising series of celebrity bartenders taking place over the summer months. The events raised about $18,000 for nonprofits in the community.

PHOTO BY JUDY HARAN

Rabbi Ben Shull visits with volunteers selling rickets last Sunday at the Jewish Food Festival at the Jewish Congregation of Venoce on Auburn Road, Venice.

PHOTO BY JUDY HARAN

Biggest bargain at last Sunday’s Jewish Food Festival at the Jewish Congregation of Venice was the opportunity to pinch these cute little cheeks for just $1 per pinch.

PHOTO PROVIDED BY VEE GARRY CIULLI

The Fashion Show Committee of Epiphany Cathedral Council of Catholic Women has been planning their biggest event of the year. “Down Island Way “ is the theme this year featuring fashionable apparel from the Island Way Boutique on Miami Avenue on Wednesday,March 25th at Plantation Country Club . $40 tickets available by calling Emily Sarnecke at 488-6983.

PHOTO PROVIDED BY JOHN R. BRANDON JR.

Worshipful Lou Ortt, displays the Traveling Gavel in Venice Lodge No. 301, Free and Accepted Masons, after acquiring it from Englewood Lodge No. 360. The gavel is used to promote friendship and cooperation between masonic lodges and is displayed in the east of the lodge that holds it.

PHOTO PROVIDED BY JOHN R. BRANDON JR.

Rite Worshipful Roger Craig received his 60 year pin and certificate for his sixty years of dedication and service to Venice Masonic Lodge No. 301. Free and Accepted Masons. Pictured left to right: Worshipful Master John R. Brandon Jr, Rite Worshipful Roger Craig and Rite Worshipful John Wermann.

PHOTO PROVIDED BY ANN PFLUG

Some Venetian Falls residents proudly show off their lighthouse paintings, created at a Wine and Paint Party. From left, back row: Gail Quam, Kristine Sperry, Faye MacFarlane, Anne Pflug, instructor, Johanna Giordano, Elaine Haddad, Tom McAuliffe and Jeanne Putnam. In ffront row, from left, Joanne Dillon, Loretta Brindell and Sue Pulford.

