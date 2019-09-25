Cynthia Gibson, daughter of Carolyn and Robert Welton of Venice, placed first in the Stand-up Paddleboard Solo category of The Crossing For A Cure (for cystic fibrosis) long-distance endurance paddle challenge and international championship race Father’s Day weekend, June 15. She paddled 80-plus miles from Bimini in the Bahamas to Lake Worth Beach, Florida, in 13 hours, 47 minutes, 87 seconds. This was her second year competing in this race.
