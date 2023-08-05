This group of “film stars” from the land of Oz was in Witchita, Kansas recently. Members of Phi Beta Psi Sorority donated $462,000 in grant money toward cancer research. They also launched a new website — phibetapsi.org. Those attending were Jan Matson, Sherry Ball, Carol Reinert, Katie Stiegelmeier, Sandy Maxwell and Beta Chi president Kaaren Valenta.
Larry and Carol Humes recently visited fellow Venice residents Bill and Linda Baldwin at their summer home in Penhook, Virginia. Larry, at left, and Bill are both graduates of Kentucky Military Institute, which wintered in Venice from 1933 to 1970. Bill was a member of the Class of 1961. Larry graduated in 1965.
Susan Schwartz, Senior Friendship Manager Tammy Heller and Robin Boyce all help out at the Unique Boutique resale shop located in the Senior Friendship Center, 2350 Scenic Drive, Venice. The shop is now open weekdays until 3 p.m. and is looking for donations in women’s clothing and costume jewelry.
From left, Venice Nokomis Woman’s Club members Laura Jo, Lorraine Finizio, Kathy Price and Linda Ecker assist with the rock painting at Venice Art Center’s recent Family Fun Day.
Cassidy and her brother D’Angelo make handprints under the watchful eye of Laura Jo, VNWC member, at Venice Art Center’s 2023 Family Fun Day in July.
