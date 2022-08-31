Mildred Wheeler, a longtime Venice resident, celebrated her 105th birthday on Monday, Aug. 15, surrounded by family members, some of whom traveled 1,400 miles to be with her. Wheeler lives independently and drives her golf cart to church in Venice Isle every Sunday. Wheeler is one of five generations: Pictured are, back row (from left): Mark (no last name given; Mildred’s grandson), Kelly LoPriore (great-granddaughter), Jason LoPriore (great-grandson), Sandra Wheeler LoPriore (granddaughter), Stephen LoPriore (Sandra’s husband) and an unidentified person. In the front row, (from left), are Elijah Moriarty (great-great-grandson, 5), Alex Moriarty (husband of Vanessa), Isaiah Moriarty (great-great-grandson, 3), Elianna Moriarty (great-great-granddaughter, 1), Vanessa Wheeler Moriarty (great-granddaughter), Mildred Wheeler, Bob Wheeler (son) and Richard Wheeler (grandson).
START members assisted Family Promise on Aug. 20 at its Kentucky Derby Fundraiser at the North Port Aquatic Park: Karen Billings, left, Maria Reba, Lise Mills, Carolyn Bach, Nancy Foley and Mary Ann Cotroneo.
Members of the Bitter Ends made bracelets recently on their summer break. The event was hosted by Sandy Kastoff.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Night-blooming cereus is being pollinated by bees. The nearly 7-foot tall cactus is located in the photographer’s yard.
PHOTO BY WILHELMINA DE HAAS
Mildred Wheeler, a longtime Venice resident, celebrated her 105th birthday on Monday, Aug. 15, surrounded by family members, some of whom traveled 1,400 miles to be with her. Wheeler lives independently and drives her golf cart to church in Venice Isle every Sunday. Wheeler is one of five generations: Pictured are, back row (from left): Mark (no last name given; Mildred’s grandson), Kelly LoPriore (great-granddaughter), Jason LoPriore (great-grandson), Sandra Wheeler LoPriore (granddaughter), Stephen LoPriore (Sandra’s husband) and an unidentified person. In the front row, (from left), are Elijah Moriarty (great-great-grandson, 5), Alex Moriarty (husband of Vanessa), Isaiah Moriarty (great-great-grandson, 3), Elianna Moriarty (great-great-granddaughter, 1), Vanessa Wheeler Moriarty (great-granddaughter), Mildred Wheeler, Bob Wheeler (son) and Richard Wheeler (grandson).
PHOTO BY BARBARA WAGNER
START members assisted Family Promise on Aug. 20 at its Kentucky Derby Fundraiser at the North Port Aquatic Park: Karen Billings, left, Maria Reba, Lise Mills, Carolyn Bach, Nancy Foley and Mary Ann Cotroneo.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY JEANA HILLIGOSS
Members of the Pelican Pointe Ladies Water Aerobics Class enjoying lunch at the Pelican Pointe Clubhouse.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.