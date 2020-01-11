VNOTphotoalbum011120a

Members of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Myakka Chapter, participated as guest decorators for the VABI Holiday Tree Lighting in Blalock Park, Venice. The tree was decorated with red, white and blue lights.

Fred and Claudette Varricchio at the Great Wall of China. They were on a tour of the 8 wonders of the world and Oman.

It was a great time at the New Year’s Eve party at the American Legion post 159. John and Marlene Law, Jean and Larry Kalb, & Lynn and Pete Muller

Ted and Angela Falge enjoyed celebrating New Year's Eve at the American Legion No-Vel Post 159 in Venice.

