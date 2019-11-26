Happy 100th birthday

Eha Rist celebrated her 100th birthday with a visit from Venice Meals on Wheels who brought balloons and a special cupcake for her. Shown here, from left to right, are Meals on Wheels President Patrick Given, Office Manager Rexann Wagner, Eha's son Edward Puzas, Eha Rist, and Driver Michael Zannetti.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

VNOTphotoalbum103019a

SUN FILE PHOTO

Dave and Joanne Farley appeared in last year's Holiday Parade in Venice as Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus. Mr. and Mrs. Santa CLaus in laast year's holiday parade in Venice. Santa's beard is real.

VNOTphotoalbum103019b

PHOTO BY CLIFF ROLES

Easterseals President and CEO Tom Waters, Event Chair Sheryl Vieira and InStride Director of Programs and Services Daila Lybarge at the In-Stride Thearapy annual Black Tue and Blue Jeans Gala.

VNOTphotoalbum103019c

PHOTO PROVIDED BY MAUREEN HOLLAND

2018 Breakfast with Santa at the South Venice Civic Association starred Walt Ernst as Santa and Dianna Brannan and Ben Osolla as his elves. This year's breakfast with Santa event will be on Dec. 14, with  All You Can Eat pancakes at $7 for adults and $4 for children.

VNOTphotoalbum103019d

PHOTO BY CHRIS SKELTON

Mary Dibartolo and Bob Peters of Nokomis bundled up watching the Ravens win in Baltimore. Bob is happy to be home in Florida and finally warm.

VNOTphotoalbum103019e

PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON

Sienna Veigel and Zack Linton . both of Venice, enjoy a moment Satuday night at the Venice Jetty at sunset.

VNOTphotoalbum103019f

PHOTO PROVIDED

VNOTphotoalbum103019g

SUN PHOTO BY KIM COOL

Bill Knauf, left, of Venice, surprised his friend Bill Kuhn, of Albany, New York, with the portion size of the seafood combination at Luna Ristorante on the island.

VNOTphotoalbum103019h

