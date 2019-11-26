VNOTphotoalbum103019a
SUN FILE PHOTO
Dave and Joanne Farley appeared in last year's Holiday Parade in Venice as Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus. Mr. and Mrs. Santa CLaus in laast year's holiday parade in Venice. Santa's beard is real.
VNOTphotoalbum103019b
PHOTO BY CLIFF ROLES
Easterseals President and CEO Tom Waters, Event Chair Sheryl Vieira and InStride Director of Programs and Services Daila Lybarge at the In-Stride Thearapy annual Black Tue and Blue Jeans Gala.
VNOTphotoalbum103019c
PHOTO PROVIDED BY MAUREEN HOLLAND
2018 Breakfast with Santa at the South Venice Civic Association starred Walt Ernst as Santa and Dianna Brannan and Ben Osolla as his elves. This year's breakfast with Santa event will be on Dec. 14, with All You Can Eat pancakes at $7 for adults and $4 for children.
VNOTphotoalbum103019d
PHOTO BY CHRIS SKELTON
Mary Dibartolo and Bob Peters of Nokomis bundled up watching the Ravens win in Baltimore. Bob is happy to be home in Florida and finally warm.
VNOTphotoalbum103019e
PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON
Sienna Veigel and Zack Linton . both of Venice, enjoy a moment Satuday night at the Venice Jetty at sunset.
VNOTphotoalbum103019f
PHOTO PROVIDED
Eha Rist celebrated her 100th birthday with a visit from Venice Meals on Wheels who brought balloons and a special cupcake for her. Shown here, from left to right, are Meals on Wheels President Patrick Given, Office Manager Rexann Wagner, Eha's son Edward Puzas, Eha Rist, and Driver Michael Zannetti.
VNOTphotoalbum103019g
SUN PHOTO BY KIM COOL
Bill Knauf, left, of Venice, surprised his friend Bill Kuhn, of Albany, New York, with the portion size of the seafood combination at Luna Ristorante on the island.
VNOTphotoalbum103019h
