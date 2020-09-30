Photo Album appears in the Venice Gondolier each Saturday. The page comprises photos that depict life in the area, residents and visitors, vacation photos, pet photos, area wildlife and more. Reader photos are especially welcome. Send high resolution uncut, unaltered photos directly from your cell phone or camera as jpg attachments via email to: kcool@venicegondolier.com Include names of anyone in the photo, from left to right and back to front, what they are doing and/or where taken.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY TRICIA COOK
Members of the Venice Nokomis Woman’s Club helped sort clothing at the TWIG warehouse in Venice. They include: Liz Mazzu, Gayle Famy, Pat O’Connor, Margie Simcox, Lorraine Finizio, Bonnie Burkhalter, Bernie Novicki
PHOTO PROVIDED BY JACKIE URSCHEL
The Myakka Chapter of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) supports Veterans of all branches. The chapter pre Covid 19 collected personal care items for Buddy bags. for women veterans and donated the items to the VFW Post 8118 Venice. 832 East Venice Avenue. Pictured accepting the donations are VFW Auxiliary Claire Walters, Deb Dulujtz, Sally Carmello and Carol Hoernle the DAR Service to Veterans Chair.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Judy and Fred Madigan of Venice recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY BARBARA WAGNER
Barbara Wagner and George Dejong enjoyed a recent outing at Myakka State Park.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY BARBARA WAGNER
Frank DiMuzio and Suzan Yon enjoy their own yard and its park-like setting. Is he pointing at a gator?
PHOTO PROVIDED BY VEE GARRY-CHUILLI
Twin priests Fr. Robert and Fr. Richard Belligotti celebrated their 78th birthday at the home of friends Larry and Vee Chiulli. They share the distinction of gaving been ordained by Archbishop Fulton Sheen in Rochester, New York.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY RENATA GAONA
These students at Attitudes of Dance wore mask for their dress rehearsal of the annual dance recital and then removed them for the filming of the number for a DVD that will be made available to all her students, parents and friends .
