PHOTO PROVIDED BY KAAREN VALENTA 

Jeane Weiss, left, and Judy Crudele recently were inducted as new members of Beta Chi of Venice, a chapter of Phi Beta Psi, a national charitable organization that raises money for cancer research.

PHOTO PROVIDED BY KAAREN VALENTA 

Members of Beta Chi chapter of Venice gathered recently to celebrate Founders Day of Phi Beta Psi, a national charitable organization founded in 1904 that raises money for cancer research. From left, front, Sherry Ball, Carol Reinert, Aurelia McAllister, Katie Stiegelmeier, Susie Magel, rear, Ann Shoup, Judy Crudele, Jeane Weiss, Marcy Sampson, Kaaren Valenta, Sandy Maxwell.

PHOTO PROVIDED BY LORRAINE ANDERSON 

Venice Public Works Tree Crew Leader Trevor Gould, at right, holds a proclamation presented to him by Mayor Ron Feinsod Tuesday recognizing March 8, 2022, as Arbor Day in the City of Venice.


PHOTO PROVIDED BY EDIE HAACK 

Bob Clark presented a program on Birds of Venice at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church.

PHOTO PROVIDED BY EDIE HAACK 

Larry Freeman, left, Gigi Freeman, Terri Murphy and Rodger Murphy listen to the presentation on Birds of Venice by Bob Clark, docent at the Venice Audubon Rookery.

Photo provided by

