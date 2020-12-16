VNOTphotoalbum121220a
Storms kept many butterflies away from Ephiphany School’s butterfly garden this year but this one monarch found a spot to perch on a stepping stone in the garden.
Beethoven shares a bowl of lentil soup with his best friend, Harvey Greene. When Harvey walks around the house, Beethoven is likely to be “walking ‘ right behind him.
Members of the Myakka Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) met in Blalock Park on December 3 to decorate a tree with red, white and blue decorations for the Annual Holiday Tree Lighting sponsored by Venice Area Beautification, Inc. (VABI). The lights will remain on through January 1, 2021. More information on DAR can be found at dar.org. Thanks. Jackie Urschel, Historian, Myakka Chapter DAR.
Happy 100th birthday to Grace Grote who lives at Village on the Isle. Here she is speaking to fellow members of the Unitarian Universalist Church on Dec, 3, the actual date of her milestone birthday.
Janet Marquardt and Linda Lewis of the VABI Bloom Team.added yet another gift to downtown Venice at Fountain Park opposite the time capsule on South Nokomis Avenue.
Members of Beta Chi of Venice are shown with some of the dozens of toys and other gifts they have been collecting for children and mothers assisted by SPARCC, the Safe Place & Rape Crisis Center of Sarasota County. In this photo, from left, are Susie Magel, Marion Huffmire, Pam Faulk, Katie Stiegelmeier, Carol Reinert, Sandy Maxwell, Marlene Heidemann and Sherry Ball. Beta Chi is one of two Venice chapters of the national charitable organization Phi Beta Psi.
Jeana Hilligoss, Outreach Coordinator of START presented Mary Beth Hansen, owner of Paradise Grill with a toy for her birthday. Hansen requested toys for her birthday and they will all be donated to the upcoming Laurel Civic Association’s Polar Express Event on December 18th.
