PHOTO BY CAROLYN BACH
Tom Bowers and Rose Bridges weeding and spreading in the Urban Forest. The Bowers also are active in START (Sharing Talents And Resources Together). Formed in 2018 by six women, it has beth male and female members who so far have helped some 19 non-profits with an emphasis on underserved non-profits.
PHOTO BY CAROLYN BACH
Jeana Hilligoss, spreading mulch under a newly planted palm tree Iin the Urban Forest of Venice. She was a founder of START (Sharing Talents And Resources Together). Formed in 2018 by six women, it has beth male and female members who so far have helped some 19 non-profits with an emphasis on underserved non-profits.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY BARBARA WAGNER
George DeJong and Barbara Wagner DeJong enjoy a picnic in sunny Venice. let there be cake and there it is.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE BISHOP MUSEUM
Visitors to the Bishop Museum always enjoy seeing the current residents of its manatee aquarium.
SUN PHOTO BY KIM COOL
A vulture was spreading its wings in this backyard in Venice Sunday afternoon.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY KERRI FLOYD
Venice resident Kayli Floyd, a freshman at Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, enjoys her first big snowfall,
PHOTO PROVIDED BY KERRI PAINE FLOYD
Jackson Murray, 7, and Michael Duffe, 7, enjoyed the Art of Animation area at Wald Disney World last week.
