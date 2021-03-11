VNOTphotoalbum031321A

PHOTO BY CAROLYN BACH 

Tom Bowers and Rose Bridges weeding and spreading in the Urban Forest. The Bowers also are active in START (Sharing Talents And Resources Together). Formed in 2018 by six women, it has beth male and female members who so far have helped some 19 non-profits with an emphasis on underserved non-profits.

VNOTphotoalbum031321b

PHOTO BY CAROLYN BACH 

Jeana Hilligoss, spreading mulch under a newly planted palm tree Iin the Urban Forest of Venice. She was a founder of START (Sharing Talents And Resources Together). Formed in 2018 by six women, it has beth male and female members who so far have helped some 19 non-profits with an emphasis on underserved non-profits.

VNOTphotoalbum031321c

PHOTO PROVIDED BY BARBARA WAGNER 

George DeJong and Barbara Wagner DeJong enjoy a picnic in sunny Venice. let there be cake and there it is.

VNOTphotoalbum031321d

PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE BISHOP MUSEUM


Visitors to the Bishop Museum always enjoy seeing the current residents of its manatee aquarium.

VNOTphotoalbum031321e

SUN PHOTO BY KIM COOL

 A vulture was spreading its wings in this backyard in Venice Sunday afternoon.

VNOTphotoalbum031321f

PHOTO PROVIDED BY KERRI FLOYD

Venice resident Kayli Floyd, a freshman at Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, enjoys her first big snowfall,

VNOTphotoalbum031321g

PHOTO PROVIDED BY KERRI PAINE FLOYD

Jackson Murray, 7, and Michael Duffe, 7, enjoyed the Art of Animation area at Wald Disney World last week.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments