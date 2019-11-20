Socrates, a resident of Santiago, Dominican Republic, poses with members of Christ United Methodist Church, who visited recently as part of a week-long mission trip to provide medical services to hundreds of needy residents. They are, from left, Chen Bell, Lulu Lopez, Judy Obregon and Carol Humes. Throughout the week, Socrates assisted the team by serving as a translator.
