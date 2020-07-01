Every week, the Venice Gondolier presents a variety of photos from organizations and individuals in the area.
The photos can be from parties, gatherings, ceremonial donations or vacations.
Have something you’d like to share? Email Kim Cool at kcool@venicegondolier.com or Scott Lawson at scott.lawson@yoursun.com. Be sure to include information on the photograph along with a JPG file that has at least 180 DPI on it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.