VNOTphotoalbum052320a
PHOTO PROVIDED BY LINDA LEWIS
A “ can do “ kind of spirit is what drives our Venice Public Works crews. They are busy with regular ongoing responsibilities yet they are always going above and beyond. A parks crew, under the direction of Scott Marra, Crew Leader (right) and assisted by Neil Heuring, Irrigation specialist, made this beautiful landscape renovation happen almost overnight. This American Legion Memorial wall was barely noticeable before the landscape renovation. Look at it now! You’ll see it sparkling in Centennial Park with patriotic red and white flowers, red flowering trees, new sod and shrubs.
VNOTphotoalbum052320b
PHOTO PROVIDED BY LINDA LEWIS
A completed project.
VNOTphotoalbum052320c
PHOTO BY LARRY R. HUMES
One of the ways Ron Lambert likes to keep busy is making step stools which he donates to various Habitat for Humanity chapters between Venice and Indianapolis. Ron says he can make about 20 stools in three to four hours and has, so far, made and given away 966 of them.
no photo d
VNOTphotoalbum052320e
Photo PROVIDED BY NICKI SEITZ
Some mothers need more than one balloon for Mother’s Day at least that was the opinion of the famil of Nicki Seitz, shown here as she practices social distaning by the pool
VNOTphotoalbum052320f
PHOTO PROVIDED
Nicki Seitz celebrates Mother’s Day with balloons and presents and social distancing.
VNOTphotoalbum052320g
PHOTO PROVIDED BY CLYDE BUTCHER
World famous photographer Clyde Butcher has been working from home while his daughter runs his studio/shop where his 2021 calendar sold out as it usually does.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.