Photo Album appears in the Venice Gondolier each Saturday. The page comprises photos that depict life in the area, residents and visitors, vacation photos, pet photos, area wildlife and more. Reader photos are especially welcome. Send high resolution uncut, unaltered photos directly from your cell phone or camera as jpg attachments via email to: kcool@venicegondolier.com Include names of anyone in the photo, from left to right and back to front, what they are doing and/or where taken.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments