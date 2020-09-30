Photo Album appears in the Venice Gondolier each Saturday. The page comprises photos that depict life in the area, residents and visitors, vacation photos, pet photos, area wildlife and more. Reader photos are especially welcome. Send high resolution uncut, unaltered photos directly from your cell phone or camera as jpg attachments via email to: kcool@venicegondolier.com Include names of anyone in the photo, from left to right and back to front, what they are doing and/or where taken.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.