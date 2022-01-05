This festive group enjoyed the Pelican Pointe Holiday Party. From left, Ralph and May Wilkinson, Pam and Vic Desruisseaux, Jeana Hilligoss, Sue Kerndt, Dave Hilligoss, Bob and Cindy Jergel and Don Kerndt.
The sailors and anchor members of the Bitter Ends who serve on the club’s safety boat celebrate the holidays with a colorful photo at the Higel Marine Park ramp before they launched for their annual Santa Sail on Dec. 15. Dressed in their holiday colors, the sailors completed four races on a windy day. Only one sailor capsized but she quickly righted her boat to finish the race.
John and Marlene Law celebrated their 60th anniversary Dec. 2 at Roessler’s in Osprey.
PHOTO PROVIDED
PHOTO PROVIDED BY JEANA HILLIGOSS
Seated at the Newcomers table for the recent Newcomers party are “new” Newcomers Elizabeth Scanio, Carol Rogers, Barbara Hutton, Cindy Sparks, Monica Magill, Pat O’Shaughnessy and Elaine Izzi.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Jo Shea, left, receives a free membership in START from membership chair Mary Lou Belisle.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY JEANA HILLIGOSS
The START Holiday Luncheon and first annual meeting held at the Venice Yacht Club was attended by, from left, Jim and Gail Lockwood, Karen Cianci, chair, Linda Sussman and Marilee DeCook.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY JEANA HILLIGOSS
