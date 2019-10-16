VNOYbackpage101219a
PHOTO PROVIDED BY VENICE THEATRE
VNOYbackpage101219aVenice Theatre’s resident set designer Tim Wisgerhof, kneeling, showing the cast of “Mamma Mia!” his scenery plans for the show. Mamma Mia! opens Oct. 25 on the theater’s main stage/.
VNOTbackpage101219b
PHOTO PROVIDED BY VENICE THEATRE
Feom left, Penni Code, Diane Van Duzer White, Jane Potter, and Paula Code. Penni and her daughter Paula are visiting from Virginia. Their Aunt Jane took them to see “The Bikinis” in The Pinkerton Theatre at Venice Theatre.
VNOTbackpage101219c
PHOTO PROVIDED BY VENICE THEATRE
Tamara Solum, left, Bikinis cast member, with Sarasota Academy of the Arts’ Julie Rohr McHugh after a recent performance in The Pinkerton Theatre.
VNOTbackpage101219d
PHOTO PROVIDED BY LARRY HUMES
The Venice Area Toastmasters Club recently held a Humorous Speech contest in which participants were invited to give a brief prepared speech on a topic of their choosing. Winners of the competition were, left to right: Lynne Glace in third place, Allen Black in second place, and Chancy Bolo in first place. Club member Ann Sauder served as contest chair. Meetings are held every Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce.”
VNOTbackpage101219e
PHOTO BY VEE GARRY-CHIULLI
Entertainer Brian Gurl, left at keyboard, was celebrating his birthday with his wife Joey and Larry and Vee Chiulli last week when invited to join the Joe Bruno Jazz Group which was performing there.
VNOTbackpage101219f
PHOTO PROVIDED
Sherry Drake Dillender of Cortez, left and right, with Tula Watt, center, enjoyed an outing to Snook Haven, with buckets of beer and ribs, while listening to local favorite, Bandana, Oct. 6 at the season opening event.
VNOTbackpage101219g
PHOTO PROVIDED BY JACARANDA TRACE
Artist Keiko Romerstein stands by her work at the Venice Art Center Satellite Gallery art reception at Jacaranda Trace for members of the Sumi-e artists.
VNOTbackpage101219h
