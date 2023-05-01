From left, front row: Lise Mills, President of START, Sheila Bowers, Secretary of START. In second row: Dick Gray, Dorothy Brewer and Tom Bowers who attended the Appreciation Party at the Venice Art Center sponsored by the Venice Chorale. START gave the Chorale $1,300 recently in support of the chorale's youth program.
Sheila Kay and Eric Nichols seem to have been swallowed up by the Venice Shark Tooth Festival.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY SHEILA KAY NICHOLS
Sheila Kay and Eric Nichols spent quality time at EPCOT last Sunday. Here they are below the "giant golf ball," officially known as the home of Spaceship Earth.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY SHEILA KAY NICHOLS
Another amazing sunset in Venice, Florida, proving it is not always about the beach and/or canals.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY JODI GOSSETT
This "resident owl" kept his eye on the Gossett family (Jason & Shannon Gossett & grandsons, Elijah and Noah) while they were spending a week recently at a cabin in the northern Georgia mountains.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY SHEILA KAY NICHOLS
Sheila and Eric Nichols were in the jaws of a giant prehistoric shark at the Venice Shark Tooth Festival on April 29.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY SHEILA KAY NICHOLS
Sheila Kay and Eric Nichols spent quality time at EPCOT last Sunday. Here they are below the "giant golf ball," officially known as the home of Spaceship Earth.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY JEANA HILLIGOSS
