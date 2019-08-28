-
85°
-
Venice, FL (34285)
Today
Thunderstorms likely, especially during the morning. High 89F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 79F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 28, 2019 @ 12:49 am
- Full Forecast
-
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.