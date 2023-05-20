This photo was taken at the pond at Island Park Condominiums. Frequently when the water level is low, the resident turtles congregate on the concrete overflow drain. The photo was taken this past February.
Melissa Fraas, left, attends Capt. Sandy Yawn’s book signing of “Be the Calm, or Be the Storm” at the Waffle House in North Port Wednesday, May 11. Fraas, of Colorado, learned that Yawn, star of Bravo Network’s “Below Deck Mediterranean,” also lives in the Denver area.
The Funkey Monkey Band entertained at the Venice Sharks Tooth Festival. The group comprises drummer Anthony Roskalla who has been drumming since grade school. Joe Sardo, professional singer and guitarist for some 25 years, performs solo as well as with Funky Monkey and as a duo with Skip Scalpi, vocalist, trumpet and keyboard player. Scalpi in many of New York City’s top orchestras including The Johnny Page Orchestra, The Souvenirs, Frank Terrace Orchestra’s and Peter Duchin’s Orchestra. Peter is the son of Eddy Duchin, subject of the 1956 film, The Eddy Duchin Story which starred Tyrone Power and Kim Novak. They will perform at CoolToday Park on June 4 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Circus Ring of Fame clown JP Theron rides his pet alligator to Rollins Coakley Park on May 6 to celebrate Museums Day at the city’s newest Museum — the Circus Train Car Museum which honors the city’s circus history and Performer/Clown College grads Peggy Williams and Chuck Sidlow, and the late world famous animal trainer Gunther Gebel Williams and his family — all performers in the Greatest Show on Earth during its years in Venice. Williams, Sidlow and Gebel-Williams also are inductees in the St. Armands Ring of Fame.
PHOTO BY JANET STARKEY
PHOTO BY AUDREY BLACKWELL
PHOTO BY WILHELMINA DE HAAS
Fr. Robert L. Beligotti and his twin brother Fr. Richard J. Beligotti helped celebrate the 95th birthday of Vee Garry Chuilli Tuesday, May 9 at Deep Lagoon in Osprey.
PHOTO BY KIM COOL
PHOTO BY WILHELMINA DE HAAS
PHOTO BY KIM COOL
