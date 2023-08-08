The contestants for Miss Sun Fiesta of 2019 surround Vee Garry-Chiulli, CoChair of the Pageant that year. Women’s Sertoma is planning the 2023 50th Sun Fiesta and the Miss Sun Fiesta Pageant this October weekend of the 20-22. Girls between the ages of 17-21 are encouraged to participate for generous scholarship awards. Details are on the Women’s Sertoma website.
Venice author Brenda Spaulding sold copies of her latest book, "The Turtle Thieves," at the Venice Community Center during the final event before the interior renovation of the main exhibit hall. The room is due to reopen in September.
Note the size of the root ball of this tree that was toppled by Hurricane Ian last Sept 28. It was nearly as high as the neighboring pool cage. If you have such a large tree, now is the time to have if professionally trimmed to lessen the chance of it being blown down and possibly destroying a house. Just the cost of cutting up and removing such a huge tree tree can be costly enough after a storm.
The contestants for Miss Sun Fiesta of 2019 surround Vee Garry-Chiulli, CoChair of the Pageant that year. Women’s Sertoma is planning the 2023 50th Sun Fiesta and the Miss Sun Fiesta Pageant this October weekend of the 20-22. Girls between the ages of 17-21 are encouraged to participate for generous scholarship awards. Details are on the Women’s Sertoma website.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY WOMENS SERTOMA
The handicap ramp and railing have been installed at the Historic Lord-Higel House on Grenada behind Venice City Hall.
VNOTphotoalbum081223B
PHOTO PROVIDED BY VENICE HERITAGE
SUN PHOTO BY KIM COOL
Venice author Brenda Spaulding sold copies of her latest book, "The Turtle Thieves," at the Venice Community Center during the final event before the interior renovation of the main exhibit hall. The room is due to reopen in September.
SUN PHOTO BY KIM COOL
Note the size of the root ball of this tree that was toppled by Hurricane Ian last Sept 28. It was nearly as high as the neighboring pool cage. If you have such a large tree, now is the time to have if professionally trimmed to lessen the chance of it being blown down and possibly destroying a house. Just the cost of cutting up and removing such a huge tree tree can be costly enough after a storm.
SUN PHOTO BY KIM COOL
START members participated in a social at Venice Wine Company. recently New members Susan and Larry Bugden enjoying the evening.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.