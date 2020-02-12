VMOTphotoalbum020820a
PHOTO PROVIDED BY MARY GEEKIE
‘It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood...won’t you be my neighbor...?“ Rinuccio Street at Islandwalk welcomed new and old neighbors back for the season in the Club House at the January gathering. New neighbors welcomed were: Larry and Jennice Farkas, Frank and Barbara Popiolek, Randy and Debi Davidson, Charles and Lynn Clarke, and Pat Gordon and Cathy Grossi.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY BETH CHRISTOFELL
Andrew Pepper of Venice, left, led the Pledge of Allegiance at this past Tuesday’s Sarasota County Board of Commissioner’s meeting. The ladies, Holly Buccarelli of Nokomis, Margaret Lo Bianco of Englewood and Jean Campbell of Venice were on hand to receive the Commissioners’ proclamation presented by District 5 Commissioner Charles Hines naming March is Quilt Month in Sarasota to honor the Venice Area Quilter’s Guild’s 36 years of community service. The public is invited to the show.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY MIKE SULLIVAN
Tennis players representing Canada and Great Britain gather in the opening rounds of the Sixth Annual World Cup Competition at Bird Bay Village. The month-long tournament featuring teams representing 16 countries ends with finals and a gala dinner featuring foods from each country. Team Canada, from left: Terry Holmes, Bill Harris, Karen Pasternak (Captain) and Susan Wright. Team Great Britain (l to r) Bill Wheeler, Sara Dyer, Lee Morey (Captain), Pierre Girard and Lynda Sereda.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY APPLEBEE’S
When Peter Noone was in Venice to perform at the Vencie Theatre with Herman’s Hermits, Noone connected with good friend and former Hermit keyboardist George DeJon and his wife Barbara Wagner DeJohn for dinner at the Venice Appleby’s Noon is the blond man at center nearly at back of photo. DeJong is to his right behind man with glasses and Barbara Wagner DeJong is between the two. Applebee employees comprise the rest of the people in the photo.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY VENICE AREA HISTORICAL SOCIETY
Doris Weatherford, author of They Dared to Dream, spoke to some 180 people on Tuesday, January 21s L-R: Bill Jervey, program sponsor; Betty Intagliata, program chair; Doris Weatherford, speaker; Clarke Pressly, VAHS President; Tom Doherty, VAHS volunteer next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 18.
