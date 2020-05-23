VNOTphotoalbum052320a

PHOTO PROVIDED BY LINDA LEWIS

A “ can do “ kind of spirit is what drives our Venice Public Works crews. They are busy with regular ongoing responsibilities yet they are always going above and beyond. A parks crew, under the direction of Scott Marra, Crew Leader (right) and assisted by Neil Heuring, Irrigation specialist, made this beautiful landscape renovation happen almost overnight. This American Legion Memorial wall was barely noticeable before the landscape renovation. Look at it now! You’ll see it sparkling in Centennial Park with patriotic red and white flowers, red flowering trees, new sod and shrubs.

VNOTphotoalbum052320b

PHOTO PROVIDED BY LINDA LEWIS

A completed project.

VNOTphotoalbum052320c

PHOTO BY LARRY R. HUMES

One of the ways Ron Lambert likes to keep busy is making step stools which he donates to various Habitat for Humanity chapters between Venice and Indianapolis. Ron says he can make about 20 stools in three to four hours and has, so far, made and given away 966 of them.

no photo d

VNOTphotoalbum052320e

Photo PROVIDED BY NICKI SEITZ

Some mothers need more than one balloon for Mother’s Day at least that was the opinion of the famil of Nicki Seitz, shown here as she practices social distaning by the pool

VNOTphotoalbum052320f

PHOTO PROVIDED

Nicki Seitz celebrates Mother’s Day with balloons and presents and social distancing.

VNOTphotoalbum052320g

PHOTO PROVIDED BY CLYDE BUTCHER

World famous photographer Clyde Butcher has been working from home while his daughter runs his studio/shop where his 2021 calendar sold out as it usually does.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments