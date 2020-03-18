VNOTphotoalbum031429hj
PHOTO BY BARBARA WAGNER
{span style=”color: #222222; font-family: ‘trebuchet ms’, sans-serif; font-size: large; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: #ffffff; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; display: inline !important; float: none;”}Greg Wollaston brought his children to a recent performance where they enjoyed hearing their father dedicate a song just for them. L to R: Xavier, Mr. Wollaston, Lily. (Broadway Knights at Norma Jean’s restaurant.){/span}
{span style=”color: #222222; font-family: ‘trebuchet ms’, sans-serif; font-size: large; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: #ffffff; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; display: inline !important; float: none;”}VNOTphotalbum031420k{/span}
{span style=”color: #222222; font-family: ‘trebuchet ms’, sans-serif; font-size: large; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: #ffffff; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; display: inline !important; float: none;”}PHOTO PROVIDED{/span}
Bill Jervey, Program Sponsor, Betty Intagliata, Program Chair; Katherine Michelle Tanner and Emilia Sargent, Actresses; and Clarke Pressly, President of Venice Area Historical Society.are pictured at the February meeteing of the organization.
{span style=”color: #222222; font-family: ‘trebuchet ms’, sans-serif; font-size: large; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: #ffffff; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; display: inline !important; float: none;”}{span style=”color: #222222; font-family: ‘trebuchet ms’, sans-serif; font-size: large; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: #ffffff; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; display: inline !important; float: none;”}VNOTphotalbum031420{/span}b{/span}
{span style=”color: #222222; font-family: ‘trebuchet ms’, sans-serif; font-size: large; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: #ffffff; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; display: inline !important; float: none;”}PHOTO PROVIDED BY KAREN VALENTA{/span}
Members of two Venice chapters of the national nonprofit civic organization Phi Beta Psi joined together recently to celebrate their Founders’ Day. Beta Chi hosted sister chapter Beta Sigma at a luncheon at Pelican Pointe Golf and Country Club to remember the six young women who founded the organization in 1904. The 1,200 members in 73 chapters
{span style=”color: #222222; font-family: ‘trebuchet ms’, sans-serif; font-size: large; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: #ffffff; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; display: inline !important; float: none;”}{span style=”color: #222222; font-family: ‘trebuchet ms’, sans-serif; font-size: large; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: #ffffff; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; display: inline !important; float: none;”}VNOTphotalbum031420{/span}abc{/span}
PHOTO BY BARBARA WAGNER
“Snowbirds” Paul Vrakas, on clarinet, and Bill Anderson, on banjo, perform during a recent Saturday, as part of the Bay Indies Big Band. Vrakas and Anderson take turns as bandleaders during the band’s January through April stint.
VNOTphotoalbum031420jk
PHOTO BY BARBARA WAGNER
Wayne and Maryann Ramirez, who attend the Bay Indies Big Band on Saturdays, recently posed for a photo outside the band room. Wayne is well known in the area for his candid sketches of musicians and music fans, while Maryann is a featured vocalist with several Venice area bands.
VNOTphotoalbum031420cc
PHOTO PROVIDED BY EVAN AKERMAN
Last Friday, the Children First Venice campus had a practice fire drill and the children noticed a group of men hard at work fixing the roads nearby. The children went back to their classroom to draw pictures and bake cookies for the construction workers, which were then delivered. It brought smiles all around! Our community inspires the young learners at Children First every day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.