Members of Beta Chi of Venice are shown holding a few of the carload of toys they collected and were preparing to deliver to the local Toys For Tots Christmas gift campaign: Vivian Chastain, front left, Ann Shoup and Carol Reinert; Susie Magel, rear left, Jeane Weiss, Sherry Ball, Katie Stiegelmeier, Sandy Maxwell, Judy Crudele and Kaaren Valenta.
Wearing their matching Christmas tree hats, Judy Crudele, Jeane Weiss and Susie Magel were the hosts at the holiday Toys For Tots party held by Beta Chi, a Venice chapter of the national nonprofit Phi Beta Psi.
Each year members of the Venice Sailing Squadron deliver homemade cookies to the bridgetenders of the three bridges of Venice. The Venice Sailing Squadron elves are: Manny Hontoria, left, Diane Hontoria, Mike Kozemczak, Janet Knudson, Nancy Marik, Don Marik, Bob Knudson, Lyndi Gaston and Commodore Al Gaston.
PHOTOs PROVIDED BY KAAREN VALENTA
PHOTO PROVIDED BY KAAREN VALENTA
Courtney Montgomery and Theresa McBee helped to unload the gifts collected by Beta Chi of Venice at Montgomery Carpets, a local collection site for Toys for Tots.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY KAAREN VALENTA
PHOTO PROVIDED BY GINNY WHITE
Bridgetenders in Venice happily accept holiday cookies from Lyndi Gaston of the Venice Sailing Squadron.
