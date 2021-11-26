VNOTphotoalbum121121A

PHOTO PROVIDED BY SHARON RANSOM

Wellen Park's Pickelball ladies in pink raised more than $8,000 in their tournament. Money will provided mammograms for wome who are under insured or have n o insurance to pay for mammograms. 

VNOTphotoalbum121121B

PHOTO PROVIDED BY SHARON RANSOM

Pickelball is more fun when one wears pink.

