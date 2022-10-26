The Venice High School Class of 1972 celebrated its golden anniversary Oct. 14-16 with a Friday meet-and-greet at Daiquiri Deck, a Saturday evening gathering at a classmate’s Gulf-front home on Casey Key and brunch at the British Open Pub on Sunday morning. After a potluck dinner Saturday, the classmates gathered on the beach at sunset to sing the class song one more time, accompanied by a recording of the class singing the song, “Teach Your Children” (Cosby, Stills, Nash & Young), at commencement in June 1972.
START (Sharing Talents and Resources Together) volunteers assisted members of the Challenger Baseball program on a Saturday morning recently. Carolyn Bach and Diane Farrell served hot dogs and cookies to the participants and their families.
These loyal Sertoma women were in charge of beer tokens and Cooler of Cheer tickets during the Sun Fiesta: Nancy Signorino, left, Ann Hardin and President Kathy Clark.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY VEE GARRY-CHUILLI
PHOTO PROVIDED BY JIM BEACH
The Venice High School Class of 1972 celebrated its golden anniversary with a Sunday brunch at the British Open Pub.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY JIM BEACH
PHOTO PROVIDED BY JEANA HILLIGOSS
Barbara Ivins and a Challenger participant getting ready for the START ball game on a recent Saturday.
