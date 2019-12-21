VNOTphotoalbum122119abc

The Bridge Builder group at Islandwalk, led by Henry Pugh, celebrated ‘this most wonderful time of the year’ in the Event Center. Seated front left to right are: Janet Wade, Susan McConnell, Gaylen and Henry Pugh, Judi Bauer, Mary Geekie. Standing left to right are: Rick and Brenda Mathers, Peggy and Wes Stasko, Donna and Rick McClelland, Lois and Don Yerxa, Charles Geekie.

Donna Smith (left) played the keyboard, Johanne Fincher and Robyn Rocklein blended their magnificent voices with classic Christmas music for the Council of Catholic Women of Epiphany annual Christmas luncheon this year at Pelican Pointe. The woman in black is Fran Frederick, president of the organization.

Louise Rouloeau, owner of Lulu Bits Palm Art, offereds thigiraffe made from a palm front at the South Venice Civic Association HOliday sale Saturday, Dec. 7.

Eric and Sheila Nichols of Venice drove to Ft. Myers with their four teacup poodles to get their picture taken with Santa Claus at the Bass Pro Shop there. The “kids” are on the Nice List.

Marlene Heidemann, Sherry Ball, Sandy Maxwell, Katie Stiegelmeier and Susie Magel, members of Beta Chi of Venice, showed some of the dozens of donations the chapter provided for women and children at SPAARC, the Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center of Sarasota County. Beta Chi is one of two Venice chapters of Phi Beta Psi, a national charitable and civic nonprofit founded in 1904.

This wagon was filled with books and a table was topped with all sorts of pajamas for the annual pajam/book event at Venice Yacht Club,

Women of Venice Yacht Club donated a sizable check to The Twig following their annual book and pajama fund-raising event at the club.

