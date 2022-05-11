Kelly Duyn, Venice Theatre's assistant director of Education and Outreach was selected as one of the 24 members of the class of 2022 Gulf Coast Leadership Institute, a program to identify, develop and connect a diverse group of aspiring community leaders. :
Back Row Left to Right: Tim Werla, Barbara McGillicuddy, Jeff Myles, Paddy Padamanabhan, Dan Long, Jodi Fall, John Tagye, Jeff Sterne and Bob Hoesly.. Front Row: Beverly Flynn, Ann Favreau, Louise Elleo, Pamela Brown, Judy Rocquin.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Sorrento Woods neighbors, from left, Beth Bergamo Julie Baxter, Lois Weeks, Cheryl Santefemia, Kate Sutton and Mary Laird dined at Pelican Alley recently.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY DEBORAH MILLER
Alexa Friedman, dressed as a mermaid, celebrated her third birthday on May 3 by hugging the Singing Mermaid of Venice (located in front of RE/MAX Platinum Realty, 307 West Venice Avenue). Sister Ayla, age 4, took a photo break on their way to Alexa's mermaid birthday party. The Friedman sisters live in Englewood.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY KELLY DUYN
Kelly Duyn, Venice Theatre's assistant director of education and outreach has been selected as a member of the
PHOTO PROVIDED BY PAMELA BROWN
Incoming Lions Club president Louise Elleo and her board of directors. From left, front row: Beverly Flynn, Ann Favreau, Louise Elleo, Pamela Brown, Judy Rocquin. Back row, from left: Tim Werla, Barbara McGillicuddy, Jeff Myles, Paddy Padamanabhan, Dan Long, Jodi Fall, John Tagye, Jeff Sterne and Bob Hoesly.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY JOAN MAGINE
Roseate Spoonbill as it waded in a pond at the Calusa Lakes community in Nokomis on May 2, 2022. The water level was quite low.
