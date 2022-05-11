VNOTphotoalbum051422A

PHOTO PROVIDED BY VEE GARRY-CHUILLI

Sorrento Woods neighbors, from left, Beth Bergamo Julie Baxter, Lois Weeks, Cheryl Santefemia, Kate Sutton and Mary Laird dined at Pelican Alley recently.

VNOTphotoalbum051422B

PHOTO PROVIDED BY DEBORAH MILLER

Alexa Friedman, dressed as a mermaid, celebrated her third birthday on May 3 by hugging the Singing Mermaid of Venice (located in front of RE/MAX Platinum Realty, 307 West Venice Avenue). Sister Ayla, age 4, took a photo break on their way to Alexa's mermaid birthday party. The Friedman sisters live in Englewood.

VNOTphotoalbum051422C

PHOTO PROVIDED BY KELLY DUYN


Kelly Duyn, Venice Theatre's assistant director of education and outreach has been selected as a member of the 

VNOTphotoalbum051422D

PHOTO PROVIDED BY PAMELA BROWN

Incoming Lions Club president Louise Elleo and her board of directors. From left, front row: Beverly Flynn, Ann Favreau, Louise Elleo, Pamela Brown, Judy Rocquin. Back row, from left: Tim Werla, Barbara McGillicuddy, Jeff Myles, Paddy Padamanabhan, Dan Long, Jodi Fall, John Tagye, Jeff Sterne and Bob Hoesly.

VNOTphotoalbum051422E

PHOTO PROVIDED BY JOAN MAGINE 

Roseate Spoonbill as it waded in a pond at the Calusa Lakes community in Nokomis on May 2, 2022. The water level was quite low.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments