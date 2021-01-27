VNOTphotoalbum012321A
PHOTO PROVIDED BY TRICIA COOK
Jack Foard, president of the Venice Area Audubon Society, gave an informative talk and tour to the members of the Venice Nokomis Woman’s Club at its January General meeting which was held at the Rookery.
VNOTphotoalbum012321B
PHOTO PROVIDED
Bill Shafer (producer) and Patti Clark Founder will bring Mystery Resale Shopping Bus Tours,to Venice thrift shops from the Tampa/St. Petersburg area.
VNOTphotoalbum012321C
PHOTO PROVIDED BY LEAH MIHM
Winners of round one the seventh and eighth grade spelling bee at Epiphany School are 1st place Brock Hupp; 2nd place Ewan McMurray 3rd place DJ Taylor.
VNOTphotoalbum012321D
PHOTO PROVIDED BY LEAH MIHM
Rounf one of the seventh grade spelling bee at Epiphany School was held out of doors with safe distancing.
VNOTphotoalbum012321E
VNOTphotoalbum012321F
VNOTphotoalbum012321G
