PHOTO BY MARTY DOVER

Wendy Lancaster gives a scratch to Freddie at Venetian Coffee Roasters on Base Avenue East. Freddie and his owner, Marty Dover, visit Wendy every Wednesday morning for a free cup of coffee.

PHOTO PROVIDED BY MARTY DOVER

The Times Square sign was designed by Marty Dover’s granddaughter.

PHOTO PROVIDED BY MARTY DOVER

A bee visits one of the flowers on Nokomis Avenue planted by Venice Area Beautification Inc.

PHOTO PROVIDED BY MARIAN FLEMING

Art Ostrowski, at left, celebrated his 100th birthday on August 12, 2020. Pictured with Art are his wife, Betty and daughter, Sandy.. (941) 493-2528

PHOTO BY PAM JOHNSON

This wood stork was seen on a walk around Waterford recently.

PHOTO BY LARRY HUMES

Venice Area Historical Society volunteer George Miller stands next to a wheel assembly, called a truck, for the circus train car that is being restored. Each truck weighs about nine tons and is separate from the rail car which allows for easier maintenance. These brakes were last inspected in Venice in December 1993. Miller is co-cairman with Mary Huba of the committee overseeing the resrtoration of the train car to be used as a museum of the circus days in Venice.

PHOTO POROVIDED BY SCOTT LOCKWOOD

Scott Lockwood, former Sports Editor of the Venice Gondolier and his friend Megan Hall Guisinger enjoyed the sights of Key West last week.

