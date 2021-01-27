News that is fit to print is enhanced by photos.
Sadly we may not always have a photo, good or bad, to go with any given story. But when we do, it makes a difference.
Now open along the waterfront in downtown Sarasota is the annual Making a Difference display of photos and artist renderings that illustrate “Making a Difference.”
The photo that accompanies this column today is a good example of what you will see along the waterfront in large format like so many giant billboards with a common message.
In the photo, local artist Wayne Ramirez, of Venice, tells the story of the exhibit in as simple and eloquent a manner as I have seen over all the years.
He may have been inspired by a quote from an entrant from Nigeria who asked” “If we were to exchange shoes, would you be willing to wear mine?”
Think about it.
And then think of other ways in which to illustrate the sentiment. This unique exhibit has grown from local to national to international over the years with the winners all successfully illustrating the simple concept of equality.
And every year when I look at the entries, I marvel at how many ways there are to tell that one simple story.
The simple picture of a pair of shoes worn by a little girl tell the story perfectly even though we really only see her shoes and sock and not the whole child. Or is she a child and does it matter?
With all the political nonsense not to mention the pandemic we have dealt with in the past year, the time for the “Embracing Our Differences” display has come just in time.
Your religion, your political party, your race, your ethnic background, and whatever other “differences” you might embrace too often become the fuel that leads to the “bad news” in the media.
Perhaps it is time to put it all away and concentrate on the important pictures — the ones like this one by one of our fellow Venice residents.
While we do have a few even in Venice that have trouble embracing differences, the one thing that makes this town what it is, is its population. We are from everywhere.
We mostly went to different schools, different house of worship, we embrace different political parties, and so on, but by and large, as long as Venice has been here, we generally get along and work together.
Venetians did that in spades back in 1929 when the Great Depression nearly put the town out of business. Overnight as the population went from 4,000 to 100, things were tough.
It was not just that the city had street lights but no money to light them.
It was a dark time in the history of the entire country and yet even then there were people who kept their eyes on the big picture which at that time was a time to add more people to the picture that was Venice.
They did by looking around the entire state where they found the Kentucky Military Institute was looking for a new home for its winter quarters.
Perhaps that is how 10 years later, someone in the Army recognized that Venice would make a good place to train Army personnel for World War II and then again in 1959 when The Greatest Show on Earth was looking for a home.
Some people might think there were significant differences in those three organizations: military school, Army and circus folks. They would be wrong. Instead, those three groups all fit in to the life of Venice and made it better even as it moved it forward to where it is today.
A city that is beautiful because of its John Nolen plan and Prentiss French landscaping, its chamber of commerce that brought new people here in the 30s and 40s and 50s and ever since plus all the people who have come and added their “differences” to make this city one that hundreds of other areas could learn from.
Sometimes I hear someone say, “That’s not the way we did it back home” and I cringe. I came from a city that did it just right, too, but it doesn’t do it just like Venice, it does what is right for where it is and for its people, who embrace a variety of cultures and religions and ethnicities and even wear different shoes but it is right for them.
Venice may not have it 100% right in everyone’s opinion but for the most part, the picture of this town is pretty good.
We show the good, the bad and the sad in the pages of this paper every issue but mostly, those pictures convey a lot of good: the love at Loveland, the entertainment and so much more at Venice Theatre and other performing arts organizations such as the symphony and concert band; at the art center where people develop talents they may not have even know they had and at the beach and on the pickle ball and tennis courts.
Embrace our differences and celebrate that you live here in this city and this state and this country.
Take pictures of what makes you happy and sent them to me for the back page of this section. We like to know about your birthdays and anniversaries and parties and parades and class reunions and vacations, whether you make a drive to Sarasota or venture rather afield.
Wear your masks for the protection of your family and friends and neighbors and even people you do not know because, our differences are to be embraced not to set us apart. The more you set yourself apart as someone “special,” the lonelier you will be.
And when you do send me those wonderful photos, send them straight from your camera. Do not reduce them or alter them in any way. Give me the names of people in the photos, from left to right and back to front and hopefully, they will be wearing masks to show they care or they will be socially distancing.
Some of your photos might even inspire a story for the front of this section. That is how I found a wonderful story about a lady who saved an injured ibis. Now all fixed up and back in the wild, that bird found its way to her backyard and is bringing friends (other birds).
How about that for Embracing differences?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.