By Capt. Josh Olive
WaterLine Publisher
It’s hard to believe that’s it’s been less than two weeks since Fishin’ Frank’s burned down. In that short time span, plans have been made to secure a new building for the iconic bait shop and numerous fundraisers have brought in thousands of dollars.
“The support has been just overwhelming,” said Terry Burnett, “Fishin’ Frank” Hommema’s wife. “I’ve barely had time to look at the Facebook page, but every time I do I start crying again.”
The Facebook page she’s referring to is Rebuild Fishin Franks, a group started May 24 — the same day as the fire — by a few of the tackle shop’s loyal customers as a way to drum up support for resurrecting the shop.
But the question is, will that actually happen?
“We’re 90 percent sure,” said Frank. “I had to find out if I can do things my way or not, because we can’t be just another bait shop. We have a reputation to live up to. Now we’re just waiting on word from the bank.”
A “work party,” announced just the afternoon before, was held this past Sunday. Despite the short notice, about 80 people showed up to help salvage some of the store’s signage, parts of a wall mural, and some wood from their outdoor seminar area, which was spared by the fire.
“I wasn’t sure if anyone was going to show up,” said Frank. “It’s easy to go on Facebook and say you support something. It’s a whole different thing to actually show up and sweat out here.”
“It’s really amazing to have this many people come out to give us a hand,” he said, looking around at the crowd of volunteers working hard to preserve pieces of his life’s work. “I guess we must have been doing something right.”
