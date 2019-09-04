Rancher in DeSoto County

A rancher getting ahead of Dorian in DeSoto County last week involved putting a horse in the back of a pickup truck. As forecasters tracked Dorian prior to it making landfall in the Bahamas, there was a livestock shelter open at Mosaic Arena, 2450 NE Roan in Arcadia.

 PHOTO COURTESY VIVIAN GEIGER
