NORTH PORT — Residents from IslandWalk at the West Villages in North Port teamed up with Dollars for Mammograms for a pickleball fundraiser to help those who are under-insured or uninsured get a mammogram.
IslandWalk has an active pickleball contingent. Tina Forsythe chaired the event this year for IslandWalk.
Dollars for Mammograms helps women who qualify get a no-cost mammogram and, when medically necessary, no-cost diagnostic mammograms, breast ultrasounds, stereotactic and ultrasonic needle biopsies. Without this local program, many local women wouldn’t have received these expensive breast-health medical procedures.
The nonprofit serves women in Englewood, Grove City, Cape Haze, Rotonda West, Placida, Boca Grande, Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, North Port and Venice.
“What we love about this program is the money goes directly for services for those who need mammograms,” Forsythe said. “The program is run by volunteers working closely with the agencies that provide the mammograms.”
At a recent gathering on the pickleball court, Dollars for Mammograms founder Rita Bertler explained to the group that the working poor sometimes can’t pay for a mammogram because they have a high HMO deductible. When the person can’t afford to pay, they wait on the test.
That can cause major problems because early detection of breast issues is the key to saving a person’s life by getting the treatment they may need.
The IslandWalk pickleball team recently held a Pickling for a Purpose fundraiser. They secured sponsors, live music, games and raffle prizes.
Donations also came in from pickleball matches. Tennis players also joined in to help. For every $10 donation, the participant received a raffle ticket.
Last year, the event raised $8,087.50 and this year it made $9,120 for the Dollars for Mammograms.
“I am so happy this group could do their part to help those in need,” Forsythe said. “It’s an amazing group. They want to be more involved in giving back to the community.”
