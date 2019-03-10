PHOTOS BY JACOB HOAG
Twelve local wrestlers competed for state placing at the FHSAA State Wrestling Championship on Saturday. Here are pictures of the finals.
PHOTOS BY JACOB HOAG
Twelve local wrestlers competed for state placing at the FHSAA State Wrestling Championship on Saturday. Here are pictures of the finals.
Email Jacob Hoag at jacob.hoag@yoursun.com and follow him on Twitter @ByJacobHoag.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.