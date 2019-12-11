SARASOTA — New Chapter Publisher announced the release of international bestselling author Piero Rivolta’s newest book “Homo Too Sapiens: A Consciousness Dilemma.”
The novel came out Monday.
Rivolta shares his book’s character’s thoughts addressing real world concerns with a deep philosophical perspective. Homo sapiens (Latin for “wise man”) refers to the species to which all modern human beings belong.
His insertion of “Too,” suggests that people are often too smart for their own good.
With humor, irony, and passion, and armed with his motto that “curiosity is the daughter of intelligence,” Rivolta covers a wide range of human concerns, including sexuality, ethnic differences, media, politics, bureaucracy, money, creativity, imagination and consciousness.
In tackling big and little questions, including what our ultimate purpose might be, Rivolta always seeks simplicity, beauty, and serenity. His words challenge, provoke, yet also reassure, affirming what is most laudable about humanity.
A modern-day renaissance man, Rivolta insists that “today, too many people don’t see too far away from their nose. Money has become too important. We need a poetic sense of life, following our intuition, nurturing our curiosity and engaging in the world around us. Let the mind wander and become absorbed in a vibrant, creative process, leading to discoveries that can influence your future or even humanity.”
Homo Too Sapiens is available on Amazon.
Rivolta’s writings and books have reached readers world-wide and are available in English and some in Italian.
Piero Rivolta is an award-winning poet and novelist.
Rivolta has authored 10 books, and has also been a designer, developer, manufacturer, homebuilder, yacht builder and philanthropist. Iso Rivolta automobiles have inspired countless love affairs—with the cars, the driving, and fans across the globe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.