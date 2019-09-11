The all-day PINC Experience, dubbed the most creative day in Sarasota, returns to the Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Ave., Sarasota from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 12.
An initiative of DreamLarge, local change-making organization and the first benefit corporation in the Gulf Coast, the day-long experience will make its mark on Sarasota for the sixth year with a diverse selection of inspiring, creative, and captivating speakers.
Presented by Ringling College of Art + Design, this year’s PINC Experience is shaping to be an innovative and thought-provoking iteration – a true bubble bath for your brain. Two speakers have been announced. First is unconventional digital cartographer Robert Szucs, known for his artistically portrayed scientific maps that have been featured on CNN, BBC and The Washington Post.
The second named speaker is producer and filmmaker Gelareh Kiazand, who has worked with Paramount Studios and led the second camera unit for the film “Whiskey Tango Foxtrot.” She is Iran’s first female director of photography for a cinematic feature film post-revolution.
Founding Partners for PINC include, AtLarge (oversees DreamLarge), Gulf Coast Community Foundation, IMG Academy, Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, Michael Saunders & Company, and Ringling College of Art + Design.
Ticket sales are online at: PINCexperience.com. Early bird tickets are priced at $300 each.
For more information, contact Nicole Miskovic at nicole@largeinc.com or call 941-210-9966.
