SARASOTA – Dubbed the most creative day of the year, the "PINC Experience" returns transformed as PINCfest, a weekend-long outdoor festival in the Rosemary Art & Design District (RADD) from Jan. 20 - Jan. 22, 2022.
An initiative of DreamLarge and presented by Ringling College of Art and Design, the three day-long event will mark the return of PINC, with an array of programs and events celebrating People, Ideas, Nature, and Creativity.
Attendees can expect to experience a variety of free creative offerings, including ongoing live murals from regional artists, projection mapping, an impressive lineup of live music and performing arts, a celebration of young creatives, and privately-ticketed events including the PINC Ideas Dinner, the PINC After Party, and a PINC bike ride. The multi-day event brings artists and muralists from all over the globe to transform walls, enliven streetscapes and beautify the community. Attendees can expect to see a variety of styles and will be able to witness the creative process in action, beginning Thursday, January 20.
“This is our opportunity to evolve PINC into something spectacular, with more accessibility, openness, and creative experimentation,” says Anand Pallegar, founder of DreamLarge. “Above all, PINCfest is a bubblebath of creativity, innovation, and a willingness to adapt and evolve to better serve our community.”
“Ringling College is proud to be the Presenting Partner of PINCfest. Since its arrival in Sarasota, this innovative experience has imprinted our community and beyond, touching minds of every age by encouraging inspiration, creativity, and thought-leadership – core ideals of our institution,” said Dr. Larry Thompson, President of Ringling College of Art + Design.
For more information about events, program schedules and tickets, visit www.pincexperience.com. PINCfest is free and takes place Jan. 20-22, 2022 at multiple locations throughout the Rosemary Art & Design District. For more information, contact hello@dreamlarge.org.
About DreamLarge
DreamLarge is a changemaking organization. As the first registered benefit corporation on the Gulf Coast of Florida, we work to inspire, impact and enrich the local community by cultivating thoughtful and creative solutions for nonprofits and purpose-driven brands. Our vision is simple: We're dedicated to fostering a greater future for generations to come. We partner, plan, invest, and strive towards building a better community. Why? At the heart of our being, we truly believe in one thing. This sentiment is our guiding light and the cornerstone of everything we do: Wherever we are, whatever we do, we have a duty to serve our community. For more information, visit www.DreamLarge.org.
About PINC
PINC is People, Ideas, Nature, Creativity. PINC is an inspiring cascade of new ideas, great stories, and impressive visual presentations that culminate in a day-long experience delivered by a superb selection of international speakers from every imaginable discipline. The PINC Experience aims to bring together thought leaders, innovators, creative thinkers, entrepreneurs, specialists, designers, artists, scientists, and people looking to stimulate their mind, heart, and brain.
