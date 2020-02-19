ENGLEWOOD — A new Pinch A Penny pool store has opened in the Englewood area, and owners Lee and Pam Poore are excited to expand the franchise.
As Pinch A Penny celebrates 45 years of serving customers, the new store in the Lemon Bay Shopping Center, 1865 Englewood Road, is the 230th to open its doors to the public.
Lee Poore answered a few questions to spread the news to the community.
Question: How was the decision made to open a second Englewood location?
Answer: Englewood has experienced tremendous growth over the past few years between new housing and pool development. Specifically, North Englewood was in need of its own Pinch A Penny location that could readily service the area.
Q: What is it like to run the business?
A: Since opening our location, it has been a very exciting process! We've experienced continuous traffic in-store and in pool servicing. As a result, we can't wait to see what the future holds.
Q: How are you celebrating Pinch A Penny’s 230th location opening?
A: Right now, we are offering all customers 10% off in-store till the end of February. We also always offer Pool School and free initial pool inspections to first-time service customers.
Q: What is your experience in the fishing charter and bookkeeping background? What led you to being business owners?
A: My wife and I have diverse backgrounds in the fishing charter industry and bookkeeping. The recent red tide affected our business and is what ultimately caused us to seek out other opportunities. After learning about Pinch A Penny from our friend Bobbi Erhart, who happens to own the other Englewood location, we knew the brand would not only provide us with incredible opportunity but also un-wavered support for our start-up.
Q: How does the franchise give back to the community?
A: Following our recent opening, we're planning to reinvest in our community as much as we can.
Visitors can stop by the new Pinch A Penny in the Lemon Bay Shopping Center, 1865 Englewood Road, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call 941-828-1440 or visit pinchapenny.com/stores/englewood-fl-252.
