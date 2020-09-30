SARASOTA – Twenty-three students throughout the Sarasota County School District have been named National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
The National Merit Scholarship Program is an academic competition for recognition and scholarships that began in 1955. High school students enter the National Merit Program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) and by meeting published program entry and participation requirements. More than 1.5 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools entered the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.
In September, these high scoring students are notified through their schools that they have qualified as either a Commended Student or Semifinalist. From the approximately 16,000 Semifinalists, about 15,000 are expected to advance to the Finalist level, and in February they will be notified of this designation. The following schools have National Merit Semifinalists:
Booker High School – 1 student
Zephaniah W. Malka
Pine View School – 18 students
Mary Jane Bailey
Emily Benson
Nicholas Butakow
Camille I. Edwards
Pragnya Govindu
Neel Gupta
James Hugglestone
Ziwei Jiang
Kiran Kadiyala
Grace Kim
Samuel Klopp
Julia B. Kourelakos
Finnegan M. Lear
Joseph Lu
Nicholas Paredes
Nora Povolish
Samantha Sineath
Rohitram Upendram
Riverview High School – 2 students
Sawyer J. Dunn-Matrullo
Ashley R. Hodges
Sarasota High School – 1 student
Haley J. Wood
Suncoast Polytechnical High School – 1 student
Michael A. Moloney
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.