Pioneer Days Cardboard Boat Race

Kyan Cowell, Bradley Baker, Atticus Randle and Kyle Lackey raced hard in the 2018 Pioneer Days Cardboard Boat Race.

 SUN FILE PHOTO

PIONEER DAYS

Due to road construction on Dearborn Street, this year's Pioneer Days parade and three-day festival have been postponed.

