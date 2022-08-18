ENGLEWOOD — Chris Phelps’ is heartbroken.
With complications from Dearborn Street construction, the Pioneer Days Parade and three-day festival in Englewood is postponed.
Learning road work on Dearborn Street may not be complete and would impact the proposed parade route, Phelps called off the annual event. Hurricanes and COVID-19 dogged the event in the past few years, also causing the 90-minute parade to be canceled.
Phelps had a hard time insuring the event after she learned construction, along with the debris associated with it, and the lack of maintenance of Dearborn, would make insuring the parade impossible.
The proposed route began at the Englewood Center parking lot, 200 South Indiana Ave., and travels west on Cowles to McCall Road toward Dearborn Street and running north on Old Englewood Road ending at Stewart Street.
“We don’t want to risk safety,” said Phelps, longtime chairperson of the Pioneer Days committee.
Phelps said the insurance policy necessary for the event would be considered “encumbered” and is a risk.
“Even if we attempted the festival, it’s no guarantee the kids would stay out of the dangerous areas, off the unpaved sidewalks and uneven roadways,” she said. “The area has not been maintained due to the construction and rain, along with labor and supplies shortages have caused additional delays. It’s a shame. We had to postpone the festival as well.”
Phelps said she working on a new date in the future. She said the Little Miss and Mr. Englewood Pageant was postponed after volunteers caught COVID-19.
Sarasota County is planning a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Dearborn Street in December after taking over the street in mid-November.
“People wanted it on Dearborn, so it’s tough to even reroute the parade in just a few short weeks,” said Jeanie Joyce, co-chair of the Pioneer Days Committee. “There’s plenty of other events for families to enjoy for Pioneer Days.”
The Cardboard Boat Races, Diaper Derby and Chalk Festival, that are activities not near Dearborn Street, are still planned.
The Cardboard Boat races will return Aug. 27 to the Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Pool, 7001 San Casa Drive. The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is organizing the event.
Chalkfest 11.0 is set for Aug. 28 at the Dever Regional Park. Chalk will be provided. There will be food, vendors and music.
Lemon Bay Woman’s Club is sponsoring a Diaper Derby for crawlers only 2 p.m. Sept. 4 at organization’s clubhouse, at the corner of Maple and Cocoanut streets in Englewood. The event is free and all participants receive prizes.
The Mayor for a Day contest is underway. Several candidates have entered the race. Candidates accept donations for their chosen nonprofit organizations, and each dollar is a vote. All money must be turned in by 3 p.m. Sept. 1, and the “winner” will be contacted the next day. The official announcement of the winner will be Sept. 2.
For more information, visit www.EnglewoodPioneerDays.com or the Pioneer Days Facebook page.
