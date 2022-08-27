Raymond Stolarczk

Just after successfully rounding the first turn, Raymond Stolarczyk, 14, and Myles Fadely, 14, suddenly fell as the boat ripped and began to sink at the Cardboard Boat races Saturday at Ann and & Chuck Dever Regional Park Pool in Englewood.

ENGLEWOOD — Clayton Hetts, 9, and his older brother Colten, 11, came to town to compete.

“We aren’t scared,” said Clayton, a Zephyrhills student Saturday morning at the Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Pool in Englewood. “We are here to win. We are tough.”


Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments