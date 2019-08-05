By JACOB HOAG
Sports Writer
Get your running shoes on Port Charlotte because the 2019 Pirate Treasure Trot 5K is just around the corner.
This is the fifth running of the event, hosted by the Port Charlotte High girls and boys cross country teams. It takes place on Aug. 17 with the 5K starting at 7:15 a.m. and the one mile fun run scheduled for 8:15 a.m.
Online registration for the event can be found at runsignup.com/Race/FL/PortCharlotte/PirateTreasureTrot5K and goes until Aug. 13. Signups will be held starting at 6 a.m. the day of.
“Every year it gets bigger and more fun, we try and incorporate more stuff into it. It should be a fun day,” said Stefany Sanchez, the former Port Charlotte girls cross country coach and an organizer of the event. “The race itself hasn’t changed from last year. It’s still flat and winding, multi-surface. Supporting the local youth is important. Anybody that can make it, I recommend coming out.”
The race, which already has 170 people signed up, will have music, prizes, awards, complimentary massages and pirate face painting. Those that have pre-registered will get the newly-designed event T-shirt, which will also be for sale the day of as supplies last.
In addition it’s a reason to get out of the house and compete, the event serves as a prime fundraiser for the school’s cross country teams.
“All the money that we make from this event goes to funding rental cars for away meets, new uniforms, food for away meets, different things that go into having a team,” said Sanchez. “(The event) gives the kids an opportunity to meet the people that are helping and supporting them.”
There will be a packet pick-up and spirit night on Aug. 15 at IL Primo Pizza and Wings in North Port from 5-9 p.m., with 15 percent of sales going back to the program.
Email Jacob Hoag at jacob.hoag@yoursun.com and follow him on Twitter @ByJacobHoag.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.