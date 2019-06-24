Pirate Treasure Trot 5k
This 5K race is held as a fundraiser to benefit the Boys and Girls Cross Country teams at Port Charlotte High School on Aug. 17. The 5K course is flat and winding, multi-surface, with the start and finish on the paved track. The course includes some grass fields, paved sidewalks, parking, and driveways on and surrounding the Port Charlotte High School Campus and the Charlotte County Technical Center. The 1-mile fun run will be on the track and grass fields on the Port Charlotte High School Campus. This year’s race shirt will be made from a microfiber performance material. Only those runners and walkers that pre-register in the 5K (on or before July 30) will be guaranteed these shirts. One-milers that pre-register and 5K participants that do not pre-register may purchase shirts for $5 online (on or before Aug.13) or on race day until supplies run out. runsignup.com/Race/FL/PortCharlotte/PirateTreasureTrot5K.
4th Friday free movie
Women Against Racism & Discrimination together with FGCU Renaissance Academy — Punta Gorda will host its next 4th Friday free movie, Chariots of Fire, at 1 p.m. on June 28 at 117 Herald Court, Punta Gorda. The event is free, complete with a snack. Everyone is welcome and all are encouraged to remain after the movie for interesting comments and discussion.
Find Waldo in Punta Gorda
The iconic children’s book character in the red-and-white-striped shirt and black-rimmed specs is visiting twenty-five local businesses throughout Punta Gorda this July. Anyone who wishes to participate can pick up a “Find Waldo Local in Punta Gorda!” passport, which contains the names of all the participating sites, and get their passport stamped or signed for each Waldo they spot. And to make things a little more challenging, Waldo’s nemesis, Odlaw, will also be hiding in Copperfish Books, 103 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Collecting store stamps or signatures at twenty or more businesses will entitle entry into a grand-prize drawing on July 31, with the top prize being a copy of Where’s Waldo? Destination: Everywhere! July 31 is also the date of the wrap party, which goes from 4 p.m. to 5:30 pm. Prizes, giveaways, and lots of fun for all participants. There is no charge to participate. For more information, call Copperfish Books at 941-250-2560.
The Wall of Honor dedication
The public is invited to the wall of honor dedication to honor some local heroes, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26 at Brookdale Rotonda, 550 Rotonda Blvd., Rotonda West. A reception will follow. RSVP to 941-698-1198.
Heritage Museum seeking volunteers
With the new expanded facility at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, more volunteer visitor guides are needed to help share the stories behind the museum’s many military-themed artifacts, exhibits and aircraft simulation machines. Veterans, former pilots and history buffs work great in this role. Also available are volunteer positions in support of programs and activities that take place in the museum’s 247-seat theater and full service library areas. Artifact restoration, technology support, gift shop and greeters offer additional opportunities for those looking to support the museum. Shifts are typically 3-½ hours. Training will be provided. Call 941-575-9002 or email: info@freedomisntfree.org.
Port Charlotte Beach Park boat ramp closure
The Port Charlotte Beach Park boat ramp, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte, will be undergoing construction starting today, June 24. Boat ramp access will be unavailable from June 24 through June 29. The Spring Lake Park boat ramp, 3520 Lakeview Blvd., Port Charlotte, will be open for use during this time. For more information, contact Gary Burdahl at 941-623-1009 or Gary.Burdahl@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Guardian Ad Litem child advocate orientation
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one-hour orientation at the GAL Family Service Center. Orientation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Monday July 22. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with 8 to 10 hours monthly to volunteer with staff support and free training provided. For more information or to sign up, call 941-613-3233 or 941-467-4663.
July 4th concert planned
Bion Cantorum will perform its annual July 4th concert at First Presbyterian Church (ECO), 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda at 3 p.m. on July 4. Joining the Cantorum will be Philip Eyrich on trumpet and local veterans for the National Anthem and the Pledge of Allegiance. All veterans are invited to partake in the presentation. Rehearsal for the Veterans will take place on July 1 at 7 p.m. at the church. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 dollars for youth 15 and under and free to veterans. Tickets will also be available at the door for cash or check only. For more information or to order tickets, call 941-206-2071.
Parrot Head Club to celebrate anniversary
Charlotte Harbor Parrot Head Club, will host its 12th annual Birthday Party fundraiser on Aug. 30 through Sep. 1 at PG Waterfront Hotel and Hurricane Charley’s in Punta Gorda. Three days of music, fun, raffles and drawings. Proceeds benefit Crossroads Hope Academy. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit ww.chphc.com.
Shoes for Kids Program begins
The Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program ends July 21. They are collecting 4 toddler – 12 women’s; with a special focus on youth 1 – 5 and 4 toddler – 13 men’s; with a special focus on 1 – 5 youth and men’s 7 and 8. All monetary donations are tax deductible. Visit www.shoesforkidsproject.org which will have running inventory. Collection boxes will be in many area businesses including the Charlotte County Chamber’s Port Charlotte office.
What’s Your Story?
The Mid-County Regional Library writing contest has begun and will end July 31. Each participant (no writing teams this time, although writers can collaborate but only one writer/participant can be an entrant) submit their one page typewritten story (saved in a .docx or .doc format) and a completed entry form. Stories submitted without a completed entry form will not be considered. Cash prizes will be offered for three adult winners and three teen winners (age 15+), awarded in August. Please limit your stories to 1,500 words, single spaced. Submissions can be dropped off at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd, Port Charlotte, or emailed to Charles.Meyer@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Florida Summer Blues Tour 2019
The Phoenix Radio will present the Florida Summer Blues Tour with doors opening at 6 p.m. and show starting at 7 p.m. on June 29 at the Kings Gate Grand Ball Room, 24000 Rampart Blvd., Punta Gorda. Tickets are $25 in advance and $35 at the door. For more information, call 941-677-0290.
Goldstein Street construction
Through Friday, Aug. 9 (weather & equipment permitting) road work is scheduled on Goldstein St. between W. Olympia Ave. and W. Marion Ave. Hours of operation will be Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. The road closure with vehicle and pedestrian detours will remain in effect until project completion. For more information contact 941-575-5060.
Military Heritage Museum membership sign-up month
The Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda and King Fisher Fleet are offering a free 90-minute sunset cruise to everyone who becomes an annual or charter museum member during the month of June. For more information and membership benefits and prices, call 941-575-9002 or visit www.freedomisntfree.org.
FourthFest 2019
Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda, will be the host for the FourthFest 2019. This festival is a celebration of the USA with nonstop entertainment for the entire family. This year’s event features Water-Mania- a group of 12 giant water slides. Vendors, displays, and live music starting at 3 p.m.Gates open at 11 a.m. and there is a $3 admission or $10 for unlimited daily use of the water slides. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. over the Peace River. Proceeds and all donations helps offset the community fireworks show.
Hurricane Preparedness Seminar
Are you prepared for a hurricane? Come learn from Chapman Insurance Group, Photo Documentation Services, and Bank OZK on what you need to do before and after a hurricane or any other severe weather event from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 27 at Bank OZK, 24100 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte. Drinks and light Hors d’oeuvres will be served, space is limited. RSVP: to juliette.light@ozk.com or 941-764-4220.
County Accepting Affordable Housing Property Applications
Organizations are invited to submit an application to be designated as a pre-qualified agency eligible to receive surplus real county property for the purpose of developing affordable, rental, and/or supportive housing in Charlotte County. Applicant agencies must have a current 501©(3) IRS designation with a defined mission of affordable housing or serving special populations (low/very low income, developmentally or physically disabled, veterans, victims of domestic violence, homeless, etc.). Applications will be reviewed and scored by members of the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee. Recommendations for pre-qualification will be submitted to the County Commission for approval. Applications are due no later than 5 p.m. June 30. To obtain an application, visit https://bit.ly/2QgtZDw. Submit applications by email to Colleen.Turner@CharlotteCountyFL.gov. Applications may also be submitted by certified mail or hand delivered to: Colleen Turner, Charlotte County Human Services, 1050 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33980. For information, contact the Charlotte County Housing Division by calling 2-1-1 or 941-205-2161 (for TTY or out-of-area cell phone calls) or 941-833-6500.
Fishermen’s Village to host annual July 4th celebration
Fishermen’s Village will host its annual 4th of July celebration on Thursday, July 4. Admission and parking are free and the public is cordially invited to attend. The always popular Freedom Swim begins at 2 p.m. from the traditional Charlotte Harbor launch as well as Gilchrist Park. Swim ends at Harpoon Harry’s at Fishermen’s Village. The Green Hibiscus Trolley will provide transportation between Fishermen’s Village and Gilchrist Park beginning at 1 p.m. and will continue until 4 p.m. (no kayaks, and inflatables must be deflated). For more information, call 941-639-8721 or visit on line at www.fishville.com.
Southern Grand Slam
Big Boy Toyz expo will present Southern Grand Slam at 4 p.m. on July 6 at Charlotte Sports Complex, 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. The event features artists Daryryl Worley, Billy Dean, Tobacco Road Band and Jim Brown and a fireworks display. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the gate. VIP seating is available. For more information, call 305-761-8860.
Octagon Annual Golf Scramble
St. Andrews South Golf Club, 1901 Deborah Drive, Punta Gorda, will host the 2019 Golf Scramble to benefit Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary on Oct. 26. Registration fee of $75 includes green’s fees, cart, continental breakfast, lunch, and prizes. Help the animals by signing up to golf. All abilities welcome. Download the registration form at www.standrewssouth.com. For more information, contact Sue at 941-639-5261 Ext. 3.
A Comedy Competition
56 stand up comedians will compete for a $500 cash prize and a paid feature spot, opening for a nationally touring comedian at Visani and The Comedy Zone, 2400 Kings Highway in Port Charlotte. 12 contestants will perform five minutes each night, July 9 and Aug. 13 and the top three from each event will advance to the finals which will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 17. Each of the preliminary shows will be free admission, with a $5 ticket price on Sept. 17 for the finals. The finals will feature 12 comedians, each performing seven minutes. This competition is for clean stand up comedy only. Comedians are welcome to sign up for future competition nights in the event they do not place in the top three at their initial event. For more information, call 941-629-9191 or visit www.visani.net.
Local chapter appeal to transfers
Are you a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, International Society of Key Women Educators, and have recently moved to SW Florida? The local DKG Chapter, Gamma Nu, is a vibrant and involved group of professional women who meet regularly and are active in our community through a variety of projects and programs. It’s a simple process to transfer from your hometown chapter or to be reinstated in DKG; let us welcome you to the area and to our group. Interested? Contact our membership chair at metgemaria@gmail.com.
