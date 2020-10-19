The Port Charlotte golf team is getting used to keeping streaks alive.
Earlier this month the Pirates won their district tournament for the seventh consecutive season. And on Monday at Port Charlotte Golf Club, they locked in their third straight trip to the state tournament — finishing third in the regional tournament behind Jesuit (304) and Naples (305).
“Their ultimate goal was to make it to states,” said Pirates coach Rodney Taylor, whose team beat out Countryside by seven strokes for the last qualifying spot. “They wanted to prove that they could do it losing a No. 1 and a No. 3 player from last year. And they did it. It was great.”
The Pirates were on their home course on Monday, but were met with usual conditions. A late morning storm brought rain, but no lightning — forcing players to continue on in the downpour.
But the rain seemed to have little-to-no effect on the Pirates, who all scored well.
Zach Starkey led the team with a 77, followed closely by Eddie Lainhart (78), Caleb Campos (82) and Stephen Lomski (87).
The Pirates will compete in the 2A state tournament at Mission Inn Club and Resort in Howey-in-the-Hills next Tuesday and Wednesday.
“That course is a beast. It’s a different course,” Taylor said of Mission Inn. “You wouldn’t think you’re in Florida. I don’t think having experience playing that course from one time to the next is going to help at all.
“They’ll have their practice round on Monday and they’ll have their first round on Tuesday. By the time they go out for their second round on Wednesday they’re worn out. There’s a lot of walking and hills. It will wear you down.”
Lemon Bay, two Tarpons fall short of states
The Lemon Bay boys golf team finished in seventh place in the 12-team field at Monday’s regional tournament with a 340 — 15 strokes back of the Pirates.
Juniors Charlie Dillmore and Brent Walker led the Mantas as each shot an 83.
Bryce Noll (86) and Christopher Hallman (88) rounded out the scoring for Lemon Bay.
Clayton Hayse (88) finished in a tie for 40th place and Jacob Tatum (92) tied for 53rd representing Charlotte High as individuals.
Girls Golf
Lemon Bay, Port Charlotte falter
The Manta Rays finished fourth and the Pirates came in seventh place in the 10-team field in Monday’s regional tournament at Bardmoor Golf & Tennis Club in Largo.
Lemon Bay shot a 401 to finish 25 strokes back of third-place Barron Collier and a shot at going to the state tournament. The Pirates shot a 432.
Sara Tirb was the top local scorer — leading Port Charlotte with an 88. Hailey Lainhart (90) and Reese Davids (98) of Lemon Bay were the only other local golfers to break 100 on a blustery day.
The Mantas could still receive one of four at-large bids to go to the state tournament, as they did last year with a 375, as one of the top teams to not qualify in the regional tournament.
Lemon Bay will learn its fate on Friday.
