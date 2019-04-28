Though last year was no cakewalk for the Port Charlotte football team, the road only gets harder as the Pirates begin preparations for next season.
Port Charlotte narrowly missed the playoffs last year for the first time in four years after going 7-3. Sitting at home at the end of November was not the goal, but the Pirates have put that behind them and are fired up during spring practice, which opened last week.
“It was weird,” Port Charlotte coach Jordan Ingman said. “To go 7-3 and not make the playoffs was really tough. But something that we kind of train our staff and our kids on is that we don’t really look back. We’ve learned from it, we’ve done our postseason evaluations. It’s so far behind us now that we’re really focused on this year’s group.
“It’s great to be back on the field, but we have a lot of work to do on this field. The good thing is that spring ball comes at just the right time in the training cycle because you’ve been lifting weights now for so many months and you can sense in the beginning of April that the guys are really ready for a change.”
With new districts being handed down by the FHSAA, the Pirates will have a more challenging road to the playoffs than in 2018, but their strength of schedule bodes well for rankings, which determine the at-large bids outside district champions.
Port Charlotte keeps it’s cross-town rivalry with Charlotte, but also adds Braden River and Palmetto, which were perennial powers in 7A prior to this year. They will host both schools and travel to Charlotte.
“We’ve talked about it at length,” Ingman said. “I think we’re the second smallest team in the classification. We’re 20 kids from 5A, so we have an uphill battle with our depth. We’re trying to make sure all of our kids are ready to play because there will be injuries. Our kids have to be in shape and they have to be tough.”
The schedule definitely weighs on their minds, but for now all they can control is what goes on in house on the backfields of the school.
The Pirates lost cornerstone pieces in Brandon Leacock and Jake Monzeglio on the defensive front, but return a hefty portion of their 2018 group. On offense, playmakers like Marc Jean-Louis, who totaled over 1,000 yards and 15 touchdowns last season, and Tyler Perry, who led the area in receiving yards, find themselves heading toward graduation.
But again, Port Charlotte returns an experienced group.
“We have a lot of young guys that had to play a lot last year,” Ingman said. “We actually return more than most because of how young we were last season. There’s some guys that have made some major growth in the weight room that we’re excited about.
“(Quarterback Logan Rogers) being another year into our system is huge. He looks so much more comfortable this spring than he did at any point last year. A lot of our guys that were really young last year look a bit more confident.”
Rogers along with offensive lineman Evan Smith are two important returners for Port Charlotte, according to Ingman.
Rogers went from Pop Warner to starting quarterback as a sophomore last year, which was no easy jump. With a year under his belt, he looks to slow things down in his decision making and thrive as a junior.
He threw for 1,152 and 14 touchdowns, adding another seven touchdowns on the ground.
“I think I’ve gotten better at understanding defenses so far this year,” Rogers said. “It’ll be less thinking and just being able to play the game and put my team in the best situations to succeed.”
As for Smith, he steps in as the leader of the pack after the graduation of 6-foot-4, 300-pound tackle Caden Marcum. For Ingman, a coach that values attitude and leadership above all other qualities, the 6-foot-1, 240-pound senior was an immediate standout in offseason workouts.
“He’s put 25 pounds of muscle on,” Ingman said. “He’s outstanding, he’s worked really hard in the weight room. He’s a kid that deserves more credit than he gets because he’s a quiet, humble kid that comes to work every day. It’s gonna be a big year for him and we’re gonna lean on him.”
Other key returners include Shevan Pearce (DB), Solomon Luther (DB), Ja’Nyrein Washington (RB) and Anthony Ferrentino (RB), all of which look to build off strong seasons.
Ingman plans on focusing on building strength throughout the offseason while also participating in and hosting some 7-on-7 matchups.
