Question: In your 12/16/18 column, you stated that the median sales price of single-family homes in Charlotte County had risen 7.3 percent from 2017 to 2018. Can I assume from that statement that my own home in Charlotte County has appreciated 7.3 percent since last year?
Answer: It would be easy to assume that, and probably most people do. But the answer is “no.”
The median sales price is the price at which half the homes sold for more; and half for less. A median sales price of $225,000 indicates that half the homes analyzed sold for more than $225,000; and half for less than $225,000.
The median sales price is a broad-based indicator. Every home sale included in the analysis affects the resultant median sales price. There is no direct correlation between the median sales price and the value of your home.
Think of the median sales price in the way you would the Dow Jones Industrial Average, or the S&P 500 index. These are also broad-based indicators that use a single number to provide insight into the direction and velocity of the markets.
For example, on Wednesday, the closing price for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was up 4.98 percent from the previous close. But that doesn’t mean that all the stocks were up 4.98 percent? Coca-Cola was up 2.13 percent while Nike-Inc rose 7.21 percent.
The DJIA is a broad-based index that reflects the collective performance of all stocks listed in the DJI. Likewise, the 7.3 percent increase in the median sales price from 2017 to 2018 is a broad-based indicator of the direction and velocity of sales prices in the housing market.
In my 09/02/18 column, I reported the results of research I did to determine what homes appreciated the most from 2014 to 2017. I’m going to recap the highlights of that here because they demonstrate how misleading the median sales price can be if you extrapolate it to define the entire market.
The purpose of the study was to answer this question: If you were to buy homes purely for investment, would you be better off investing in lower-priced homes or higher-priced homes? I hadn’t given much thought to this until I read a news report on the subject. The columnist reported that lower-priced homes had been outperforming higher-priced homes in terms of price appreciation.
I decided to see if this trend also applies to Charlotte County’s, single-family home market. To do this, I created a software program that identified 126 homes that had one thing in common. All 126 homes sold twice. Once in 2014, and then again in 2017.
I split the 2014 sales into 2 groups representing the “lower-priced homes” and the “higher-priced homes.” The lower-priced homes are the half that sold for less than the median sales price in 2013. The higher-priced homes are the half that sold for more than the median sales price in 2013.
The median sales price of the 63, lower-priced homes that sold in 2013 was $93,000. The median sales price of the 63, higher-priced homes that sold in the same year was $209,860.
In 2017, these exact same homes sold again. This presents a wonderful, apples-to-apples comparison to determine which group of homes appreciated the most- the lower-priced half, or the higher-priced half. This is referred to as “paired-sales” analysis. Using the exact same homes, and comparing their sales prices over two time periods, strips out extraneous influences like changing consumer preferences.
Here’s the results: From 2013 to 2017, the median sales price of the lower-priced homes jumped from $93,000 to $159,500. That’s a 72 percent increase in value for the lower-priced homes.
During that same time, the median sales price of the higher-priced homes jumped from $209,860 to $278,000. That’s a 32 percent increase in value for the higher-priced homes.
So, in summary, analyzing the 126 homes that sold in 2013, and again in 2017, indicates that the lower-priced homes appreciated by 72 percent while the higher-priced homes appreciated 32 percent.
Here’s the significance of that to today’s subject. If we had simply taken the median sales price of all 126 sales in 2014, and compared that with their median sales price in 2017, we would have the percent by which all homes collectively appreciated during that 3 years.
However, we know that whatever that number is, it will be quite misleading. That’s because we know the homes in lower-half of the price tier appreciated 72 percent, while the homes in higher-half of the price tier appreciated just 32 percent. For the full content of the 09/02/16 column, click the “News Columns” link on my website.
So, in summary, the median sales price of homes reported for your market is not a reliable tool for determining the market value of your own home. It is too broad-based for that.
Brett Slattery is broker/owner of Brett Slattery Realty llc in West Charlotte County. Reach him via 941-468-1430, Brett@BrettSlattery.com, or www.BrettSlattery.com.
