There are so many shops and boutiques to explore along West Dearborn Street, it would be difficult to get to them all in one day!
Arts Alliance of Lemon Bay
(941) 475-7141
BASIX on Dearborn
(941) 474-7111
A Coastal Emporium
(941) 473-0010
Downtown Jewelers Englewood
(941) 460-8535
EARS Thrift Store
(941) 268-5420
Englewood Art & Frame
(941) 473-0801
Four Winds Galleria
(941) 999-0374
Golden Mermaid Boutique
(941) 999-4096
Ivy’s on Dearborn
(941) 474-7435
Off the Wave
(941) 473-9283
Old Florida Outdoor Center and Gallery
(941) 460-1561
Palm Studio & Boutique
(941) 208-5568
Project Phoenix Resale
(941) 681-2707
Rehab on Dearborn
(941) 460-1999
Sea Star Cove Coastal Arts & Gifts
(941) 460-6290
Serendipity Ltd.
(941) 661-8100
Sister’s Boutique
(941) 208-5045
Smoky Mountain Handmade Candles
(941) 475-3037
Suncoast Trading Post
(941) 445-6619
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.