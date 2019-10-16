Venice is world famous for the fossilized shark teeth to be found along its beaches.
These and other fossils from millions of years ago provide a fascinating way to look at evolution. Some species such sea turtles and sharks continue to exist while other species vanished even before the development of humans.
National Fossil Day, Saturday, Oct. 19, is the day to learn more about fossils, prehistoric creatures and more. The Bishop Museum in Bradenton is the place. An extra incentive is a special exhibition, “Giants, Dragons and Unicorns,” organized by the American Museum of Natural History for National Fossil Day.
Learn how the fossils of species no longer around led to human speculation about their origins. In Venice alone, beachgoers are fascinated by stories of the giant sharks of millions of years ago. Also found frequently are fossilized horse teeth, remnants of other early creatures and even an occasional spear point or arrow from an early native American.
The largest fossilized shark teeth can be as large as a human hand. Such teeth are most often found by divers some distance off shore. The smallest are just large enough to be seen. Colors vary according to the color of the sand where the shark died all those years ago.
What surprises many people is that such fossils also can be found all over inland Florida. Because Florida was covered with water during the age of the dinosaurs, there are no dinosaur fossils to be found. The Bishop does have exhibits and even examples of fossils and other remains of what was here in those long ago ages.
The Bishop is a good resource on any given day but on National Fossil Day, admission will be half price. Several special events will add to the fun as well as to the value.
The special exhibit includes models and casts of prehistoric species. There will be additional special exhibits from area fossils clubs and collectors. Out in the museum’s backyard area, visitors can try their hand in a dig pit and/or try various fossil-related activities.
The museum will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Admission will be half price and free for members of the museum’s Discovery Society. Members can visit the museum’s newly opened (Oct. 1) backyard Discovery Area every day for free.
The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature is at 101 W. 10th St., in Bradenton. It is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday and is closed Mondays, the first Saturday in November, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day
Admission is $23.95 for adults 19-64, $21.95 for those 65 and older, $17.95 for those 12-17 and college students with ID, $14.95 for children 5-11 and free for children 4 and younger.
To learn more, visit bishopscience.org.
